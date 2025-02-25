PARIS, Feb 25 — French video game giant Ubisoft said yesterday that players had managed to “access” its hotly awaited new instalment of the popular Assassin’s Creed series, which is scheduled to be released March 20 after repeated delays.

“We are aware players have accessed Assassin’s Creed Shadows ahead of its official release,” the company said in a statement on X.

“The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game,” it added, saying such leaks are “unfortunate”.

“We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others,” it said.

The new instalment was originally scheduled for release on November 15, but was pushed back to February and later March, just before the close of the company’s fiscal year.

Earlier this month, Ubisoft reported its revenues plunged in the third quarter of 2024, hit by a run of new-release flops and the delay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is set in mediaeval Japan. — AFP