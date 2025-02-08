SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 — From writing reports to managing emails and summarising documents, artificial intelligence is becoming an indispensable ally in the world of work. Jobseekers are well aware of this, and are increasingly using AI tools to boost their applications, particularly when writing resumes. But beware: using this technology indiscriminately can sometimes backfire...

We’re all familiar with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but perhaps a bit less with its counterpart, Claude. This AI assistant is also capable of generating text on demand, such as cover letters and resumes. Ironically, however, the company Anthropic, which developed it, requires its future recruits to write their resumes without the help of artificial intelligence, as revealed by 404 media magazine.

Candidates applying for one of the American startup’s many job offers are advised against using this technology. “While we encourage people to use AI systems during their role to help them work faster and more effectively, please do not use AI assistants during the application process. We want to understand your personal interest in Anthropic without mediation through an AI system, and we also want to evaluate your non-AI-assisted communication skills,” reads a job posting on the firm’s website.

While this may come as a surprise from one of OpenAI’s competitors, it does reflect recruiters’ mistrust of AI-enhanced applications. According to a CV Genius survey, 80 per cent of hiring managers have a negative perception of the use of artificial intelligence to draft resumes and cover letters. Among them, 57 per cent say they are less inclined to hire a candidate who uses this technology, some even going so far as to make it a criterion for rejection.

Why this reluctance? Generative AI frequently produces factual errors, or even completely invents information. This complicates the work of human resources professionals, who then have to step up their processes for checking applications. Such errors can also arouse the suspicion of employers, who may see them as a sign of a candidate’s lack of conscientiousness or attention to detail.

Technology to revolutionise recruitment?

Furthermore, although artificial intelligence tools are becoming increasingly interactive and therefore “sociable,” they still suffer from a slight but tenacious lack of personality. The resumes they generate tend to be neutral and standardised, reducing the candidate’s chances of attracting the attention of recruiters and securing an interview. “While AI-generated resumes can be efficient in initial screenings, they don’t always capture the candidate’s full essence. AI may not fully capture the candidate’s personality or the nuances of their career journey. Traditional resumes, on the other hand, tend to offer a more holistic view, including their communication style and personal touch,” Matthew Warzel, president of MJW Careers, told Forbes.

Yet jobseekers are not always aware of the limitations of using AI in their applications. Indeed, 35 per cent of French people surveyed about AI and employment say they use resume creation software to optimise the presentation of their job applications. Others use interactive chatbots to get advice on job interviews or answers to administrative questions. As such, the use of AI by candidates goes far beyond simply writing resumes.

Job applicants are not the only ones to exploit the many possibilities of artificial intelligence. Despite the many ethical issues raised by this technology, particularly in terms of algorithmic bias and discrimination, recruiters are increasingly making use of it. Whether for sorting applications, analyzing skills or reorganising companies internally, AI could ultimately save them time and reduce the duration of selection processes.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn is reportedly testing a new job search tool based on a bespoke language model, according to Wired. This tool would analyse huge volumes of data to help job applicants find the right job. The company believes that artificial intelligence could help its users discover jobs they might otherwise have missed with a conventional search. “The reality is, you don’t find your dream job by checking a set of keywords,” LinkedIn CEO, Ryan Roslansky, told the US media outlet. This new tool could, he believes, enable candidates to “find relevant jobs [they] never even knew to search for.”

Artificial intelligence is establishing itself as a central element in the world of work, transforming both recruitment and job searches. Its integration has only just begun. But there’s no doubt that this technology is already redefining skills and expectations in the job market. Adapting to this evolution is becoming a major asset for candidates and employers alike, as those who master AI will have a clear advantage in tomorrow’s professional world. — ETX Studio