PETALING JAYA, Nov 24 — WhatsApp has introduced a new Voice Message Transcripts feature which allows users to easily convert voice messages into text. This makes it easier for you to keep up with your voice messages if you’re unable to playback audio messages.

At the moment, it supports a limited number of languages which also include English, Malay and Chinese on select platforms.

Convert WhatsApp Voice messages to text

WhatsApp says sending a voice message makes connecting with friends and family even more personal. Sometimes when you’re on the move and in a loud place, it may not be convenient to stop and listen if you received a long voice message.

For moments like these, Voice Message Transcripts allows you to keep up with conversations by transcribing audio messages into text. WhatsApp says these transcripts are generated on-device with end-to-end encryption to ensure that nobody, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read your personal messages.

How to activate WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts

According to WhatsApp, the Transcripts feature is currently being rolled out globally over the coming weeks. Besides ensuring that you’re running on the latest WhatsApp version, you’ll have to activate the feature manually. Just go to Settings > Chats > Voice message transcripts to turn the feature on or off, and select your transcript language.

Once enabled, you can transcribe a voice message by long pressing on the message, and then tap on transcribe.

Supported Languages for WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts

WhatsApp says they will be rolling out with a few select languages to start with and they plan to add more over in the coming months. At the time of writing, iOS users will be able to chose from a wider variety of language options for WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts.

Here’s the full list of supported languages based on platform:

Android

English

Portuguese

Spanish

Russian

iOS 16+

English

Spanish

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Turkish

Chinese

Arabic

iOS 17+

Danish

Finish

Hebrew

Malay

Norwegian

Dutch

Swedish

Thai

For more info, you can check out the official FAQ on WhatsApp. — SoyaCincau