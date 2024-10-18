KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Former Health Minister Khairy Jamaludin (popularly known as KJ), a co-host of popular podcast Keluar Sekejap and a DJ on Hot.fm, has maintained a high profile in Malaysia even after leaving politics.

Now he has added technology to his portfolio by teaming up with Versa, a leading fintech company, to launch Versa Quest.

This groundbreaking feature is aimed at promoting healthy financial habits among Malaysians.

Khairy took on an active role in both the development and promotion of the feature; he even teased the launch in a video chronicling his 60-day journey working alongside the Versa team.

He is not only the marketing ambassador for Versa Quest but also provided valuable insights during the product’s planning and development phase.

“We’re thrilled to launch this innovative feature with KJ, who was more than just a marketing ambassador — he was deeply involved in shaping the product. His perspective was invaluable, and we had a lot of fun working together,” said Teoh Wei-Xiang, CEO of Versa.

Versa Quest gamifies savings by rewarding users with bonus interest rates for completing tasks.

Users can earn extra interest for activities like reading educational articles or completing surveys, while larger bonuses — up to 1.5 per cent per annum — are available for actions that promote positive habits such as setting up automated savings plans or maintaining a minimum emergency fund of RM5,000.

Versa is a Malaysian company approved by the Securities Commission (SC) and backed by investors like AHAM Asset Management.

• New sign-ups to Versa Quest will get a RM10 bonus just by depositing RM100 by using VERSAMM10.