PARIS, Sept 25 — Whether out of habit or by accident, it’s not uncommon to leave a smartphone charger plugged in when it’s not in use.

But it’s a good idea to always unplug your charger after use, for both safety and to save money.

The first reason not to leave your charger plugged in when it’s not in use is quite simply to avoid consuming power unnecessarily.

Because even when it’s not charging your smartphone, a plugged-in charger continues to consume electricity, up to 0.5 W, as if it were ‘on standby.’

This usage will remain negligible on your electricity bill, since it shouldn’t represent more than two or three euros a year.

However, multiplied by the number of chargers in your home (phones, tablets, computers, etc.), this can soon add up.

But above all, it’s important to unplug your charger for safety reasons, especially at night or when you’re not at home.

This can potentially lead to overheating at any time, especially in older models that may be damaged or of poor quality.

Not only can this damage the charger even more, but in extreme cases, it can even cause them to catch fire and start a fire in your home.

Generally speaking, leaving your charger plugged in will also wear it out, as it will be subject to regular electrical fluctuations.

In the long term, this can make the charger less efficient.

Finally, in the event of a storm or power failure, it could end up in a short circuit.

In short, getting into the habit of unplugging your charger when it’s not charging your smartphone not only saves energy, but also reduces the risk of accidents and extends its lifespan. — ETX Studio