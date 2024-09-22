KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — You may have noticed that the advertisements on Youtube, are now longer and unskippable.

No, you're not imagining it.

The platform now even displays ads even when users pause their videos.

The Google-owned company announced “pause ads” on Thursday that is now available to advertisers where an ad will now appear when users pause a video — shattering any hope for a brief respite from the barrage of advertising.

A Google spokesperson described the change as “seamless for viewers” and an opportunity to engage more effectively with brands.

“It’s been a beneficial update for the entire YouTube ecosystem and one of the elements of the modern CTV (connected TV) ads experience.”

The news, first reported by The Verge has Youtube claiming it a less intrusive experience — but social media users have vented their frustration with the inescapable nature of the new ads, escalating the situation where a growing chorus of criticism continues to be leveled against the platform for bombarding its viewerrs.

Your only escape? YouTube Premium, an ad-free experience for RM20.90 a month, up from the previous RM17.90.

Its Family Plan which previously costs RM33.90 monthly is now RM41.90, while students now pay RM12.90 instead of RM10.90.

The introduction of pause ads was first tested in 2023, primarily on internet-connected TVs (CTV).

Philipp Schindler, the head of sales for Google and YouTube, noted during an Alphabet earnings call that the feature gained significant traction during the pilot phase.

Although the company did not disclose detailed financial figures, it confirms that the new ad format has been profitable.