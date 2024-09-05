BERLIN, Sept 5 — Acer’s next@acer announcements at the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) trade show at Berlin showcased updates to its consumer line.

What might stand out but for gamers however is the new Project DualPlay concept laptop that incorporates a detachable controller and Acer’s first gaming handheld.

Detachable, extremely portable

While not as yet available in the market, Acer’s Project Play gaming laptop concept is intriguing.

If you’ve ever found it a hassle to pack your gaming peripherals, Project Play makes it easy by embedding a controller right where your touchpad is — essentially making your touchpad a detachable controller.

The controller is also wireless and is easily detachable via a release button.

Removing the controller also triggers two 5-watt side speakers to pop out from the laptop.

That’s not all — the controller can be separated into two joysticks so you can play your games with a friend.

As to when this would become a reality, Acer didn’t say but it certainly does look like a departure from the usual as far as gaming laptops are concerned.

One more handheld to beat

With MSI, Asus and Lenovo already marketing their own gaming handheld it isn’t surprising that Acer is also joining the fray with its Nitro Blaze 7.

It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, with a 7-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display with a 144Hz refresh rate, running Windows 11 and an AMD Radeon 780M GPU, supporting up to 2TB of storage and 16GB of LPDDR5x memory.

You also get Wi-Fi 6E supports, a MicroSD card reader and a Type-C port that supports fast charging.

Pricing and availability has yet to be announced for Malaysia at press time.