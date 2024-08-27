PETALING JAYA, Aug 27 — It's Glowtime!

Apple has announced the date of its next big event on September 10 set to place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park at 1am local time on September 10 (in Malaysia).

The main star of the event expected is the iPhone 16 series where a rumours point to a total of four models in the upcoming line-up to be introduced, with non-Pro variants expected to feature an updated design.

The iPhone 16 series isn't slated to launch with Apple Intelligence, but it will launch with iOS 18 and receive Apple Intelligence features with an iOS 18.1 update, likely after launch.

Expect details on the iPhone 16's updated hardware, as well as what it can do paired with iOS 18.

Apple may also unveil new Apple Watches and AirPods during the same event, and just as importantly, the upcoming iOS 18 firmware update, with the Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Marketing SVP Greg Joswiak, also posted an announcement on X of a vibrant, multi-colored, swirling Apple logo with the caption, “We’re glowing with excitement!”





The event will be broadcasted live via Apple’s website and official Youtube .