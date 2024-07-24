LOS ANGELES, July 24 — One of the biggest trends among The Sims 4 players is to recreate well-known homes and interiors, particularly those from TV shows. And in this field, it’s the family house from The Simpsons that comes out on top. According to one study, the home of America’s famous animated family is the most recreated TV house in the simulation game, ahead of Monica’s apartment in Friends and the 19th-century-style house seen in Bridgerton.

According to a study carried out by the Clash website, based on the official The Sims 4 gallery, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie’s house is the most widely recreated TV home in the game, with 2,051 creations. Number 742 Evergreen Terrace in Springfield isn’t the only famous TV address that The Sims 4 building enthusiasts love to reconstruct. Monica’s New York apartment in Friends has been recreated 1,363 times, and the Bridgerton family home from the Netflix show has been recreated in virtual form 1,005 times.

Meanwhile, the favourite character of Friends fans, Chandler Bing, and the apartment he shares with Joey appealed to fewer than 33 users.

Fans of many TV shows seem keen to recreate the settings of their favourite shows in The Sims 4. And older shows seem to be very popular with The Sims 4 players. The homes of the characters from Gilmore Girls, New Girl, Downton Abbey and Gossip Girl are among the most reproduced locations. Lorelei’s home comes fourth with 667 recreations, followed by Jess, Nick, Schmidt and Winston’s apartment (504). Blair Waldorf continues to inspire Gossip Girl fans, with her luxurious Upper East Side duplex recreated 270 times. As in the movies, nostalgia is clearly making its presence felt in gaming. — ETX Studio