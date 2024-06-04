MADRID, June 4 ― Young Europeans are using Telegram in ever greater numbers, turning to this instant messaging app that owes its reputation to its high degree of privacy and security. According to a recent study, Telegram is now more popular than Facebook Messenger among 13-39-year-olds in Europe.

More than a third (35 per cent) of young Europeans currently use Telegram, up 13 points from 2021, according to a study* by YPulse. This growing popularity makes the app the seventh most-used social platform in Europe, behind social media giants such as YouTube, WhatsApp and Instagram. Nevertheless, Telegram is now more popular than Facebook Messenger, X and Pinterest among young Europeans, adds YPulse.

In search of anonymity

Despite often being accused of being a hotbed of conspiracy theories, terrorist activity and misinformation, the app has enjoyed massive growth in recent years, with almost 900 million monthly active users worldwide. By the end of the year, it is aiming to have one billion users.

In fact, that exchanges on Telegram are impossible to trace represents both the main strength and the main weakness of the app. While this is an advantage for users concerned about their privacy and data confidentiality, it also means that Telegram is more likely to be used in connection with illegal activities on the “dark web” than other messaging apps.

Usage of Telegram varies considerably across Europe. While only 16 per cent of young Britons use the app, more than half of young Spaniards and Italians (51 per cent) are active users. According to the study, Telegram is used more than Facebook by young Spaniards. In France, 27 per cent of 13-39-year-olds use Telegram, and 28 per cent in Germany. This compares with 14 per cent in North America.

Like WhatsApp, Telegram allows companies to create an official space to communicate with their audience. Some of these Telegram spaces, having no participant limits, can reach millions of users, unlike groups on WhatsApp. These groups allow users to discuss and exchange with one another, while channels are only one-way, from brand to user. An added advantage at a time when internet users are looking for more interaction with brands. ― ETX Studio

* This YPulse study was conducted among 2,500 people aged 13 to 39 in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, from April 23 to May 7, 2024.