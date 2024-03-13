SAN FRANCISCO, March 13 — As part of new European legislation on digital markets (the Digital Markets Act, DMA), Apple is planning to make further changes to its data portability options for users moving from an iPhone to an Android-based handset.

The idea is to offer an optimised migration solution for moving all personal data from one phone to another, as simply as possible. To this end, Apple is said to be developing a more comprehensive and user-friendly solution than is currently available. However, users will have to be patient, as Apple isn’t expected to communicate on this until 2025.

Today, when you want to transfer your data from an iPhone to an Android smartphone, the best solution is to use Google’s free Switch to Android application. Installed on the iPhone, it lets you manage the step-by-step transfer of your contacts, calendar, photos and videos, thanks to a simple QR Code to be scanned with the new smartphone. However, most applications will have to be reinstalled, one by one. You’ll also need to deactivate iMessage and FaceTime on your old iPhone. Data stored in iCloud will also have to be recovered manually. But Apple may be working on a more suitable solution.

It has to be said that in the other direction, ie, when you switch from an Android phone to an iPhone, Apple has gone all in on making it easy. With its Move to iOS application, the Cupertino-based company offers a simple solution for taking your first steps on an iPhone. All you have to do is install it on your Android device and connect both devices to the same WiFi network. Data transfer (contacts, messages, photos, videos, various settings, etc.) is then straightforward. Once again, all that’s left to do is download your favourite applications from the App Store. For music, however, it’s best to connect your iPhone directly to your computer to use iTunes.

Apple has already had to comply with some of the DMA’s requirements. For example, the latest iOS update (17.4) offers, for the first time, the ability to download and install apps from online stores other than the traditional App Store, or to choose a payment service other than Apple Pay for online and in-app purchases. Another radical change is that users can now choose a default web browser other than Safari. Apple is said to be in the process of creating a solution that will make it easier to switch from one browser to another, so that favourites, history and passwords can be easily retrieved. — ETX Studio