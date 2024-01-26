SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 26 — It turns out that Windows 12, initially scheduled for release this fall, could be a long time coming. In the meantime, Microsoft is likely to propose a major update to Windows 11, centred around artificial intelligence. This could help users personalise the interface, easily find documents and boost their productivity.

Microsoft is expected to breathe new life into its operating system with an update to Windows 11, with AI as the main driving force. Windows 11 24H2, expected by the end of the year, will be centred around Copilot.

In Windows, this intelligent assistant can be launched at any time from a button on the taskbar. A side panel then lets you communicate with the assistant, whether to interact with or customise the computer’s operating system, work on various documents (rewriting, summarising or simply explaining them) or simply to ask any practical question, a bit like ChatGPT. Moreover, Copilot should eventually be on hand to facilitate use of the Edge browser and the Microsoft Store. In the future, all new Windows keyboards are expected to have a dedicated key to launch the feature quickly and easily.

In addition to AI, Windows 11 24H2 should bring improvements in PC battery life management. At a later date, Windows 12 is likely to make it easier to process data both locally and in the cloud. Better support for hybrid devices, such as tablets and 2-in-1 laptops, is also expected. — ETX Studio

