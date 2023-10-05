KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Google has launched a trio of new hardware under its Pixel family of devices including the Pixel Watch 2. The new fitness-oriented smartwatch essentially takes over the same mantra from its predecessor which is the best of Fitbit and Google in one wearable.

Pixel Watch 2 pricing

So, let’s start with the pricing. The Pixel Watch 2 is available in two versions and the pricing remains the same as per the launch price of last year’s Pixel Watch:

• Pixel Watch 2 4G LTE + Bluetooth/Wi-Fi: USD399.99 (~RM1,889)

• Pixel Watch 2 Bluetooth / Wi-Fi: USD349.99 (~RM1,653)

You can choose from four combinations for its body and Active Band. The list includes Polished Silver Case / Bay Band, Polished Silver Case / Porcelain Band, Matte Black Case / Obsidian Bands, and Champagne Gold Case / Hazel Band.

There is no indication so far whether Google will actually release the Pixel Watch 2 or any new Pixel devices from today’s Made by Google event in Malaysia. Furthermore, even Fitbit products are no longer officially available in our market.

If you thinking of getting the Pixel Watch 2 in Singapore which is the closest Pixel market for us, we’ve checked: The new wearable is not available through Google Store Singapore at the moment.

What’s new with Pixel Watch 2

At a glance, it might be hard to see the physical difference between Pixel Watch 2 and its predecessor. This generally because the new model still has a 41mm body although it does feature a slightly different crown design if you can spot it.

More importantly, the Pixel Watch 2 features a recycled aluminium body instead of having a similar stainless steel body as the original Pixel Watch. This has made the new wearable 5 grams lighter than last year’s model.

Another big factor that differentiates the new model is the fact that it carries a Qualcomm Snapdragon SW51000 processor as opposed to a Samsung Exynos chip. Google claimed that the new quad-core CPU inside the chip helps Pixel Watch 2 deliver “smoother and stronger performance”.

Google has improved the battery life of the Pixel Watch 2. While it still has 24 hours of battery life, the improvement (which includes a larger 306mAh battery) was done in such a way that Pixel Watch 2 can operate that long even with its always-on display activated.

Another tweak that Google has delivered for the Pixel Watch 2 is three new sensors. One of them is the multi-path heart rate sensor that has 25 times more LED than the sensor that was fitted into the original Pixel Watch. This apparently allows up to 40% more accurate reading even during intensive activities such as HIIT, spinning, and rowing.

There is also the new continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor to help detect signs of both positive and negative stress. This particular sensor works hand-in-hand with Fitbit’s Body Response algorithm to identify them and will act accordingly by sending recommendations on whether to reflect at that moment or perform a mindfulness session to help reduce the stress.

Last but not least, the Pixel Watch 2 also has a skin temperature sensor which is mainly used to provide more insights into your sleep behaviour as well as tracking changes in overall wellness.

Google has also highlighted the new Heart Rate Zone Coaching and Pace Training features on Pixel Watch 2 which should be highly useful for runners out there. It can also automatically record seven types of workouts including running and outdoor cycling.

Personal safety features have started to become a norm on smartwatches and things are no different on the Pixel Watch 2. There are several of them such as fall detection and Emergency SOS but the Safety Check seems to be something that is noteworthy.

Through this particular feature, users can set a timer and once it is up, the smartwatch will then send a text message to up to 15 emergency contacts that contain your current Google Maps location. That being said, Safety Check is only available for the 4G LTE version of Pixel Watch 2 although it can even perform this function without having a data plan or phone nearby as long as you are subscribed to the Fitbit Premium service. — SoyaCincau