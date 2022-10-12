WhatsApp now lets you have up to 1,024 users in a single group. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Back in May, WhatsApp increased its WhatsApp Group size to 512 people and it also allowed users to send larger files up to 2GB in size.

If your current WhatsApp Group is getting bigger and the 512 limit isn’t enough, WhatsApp now lets you have up to 1,024 users in a single group.

The increased WhatsApp Group limit was revealed by WABetaInfo and it is said to be rolling out this week to both Android and iOS devices. We managed to get the new 1,024 user limit for new and existing groups today on both our iPhone and Samsung Galaxy smartphones in Malaysia.

WhatsApp has been actively pushing new features in the past few months. Recently, it has pushed a new Call Links feature which makes it easier to start and join a WhatsApp call by sharing a link.

The instant-messaging platform owned by Meta is also looking at addressing privacy concerns of WhatsApp’s View Once feature by blocking users from taking a screenshot or screen recordings.

Of course, that won’t stop users from taking a picture or recording using another camera or device. — SoyaCincau