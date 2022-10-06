KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― If you’re a gamer who prefers strategy games, you might be familiar with Stardock, the company behind titles such as Ashes of the Singularity, Sins of a Solar Empire and Offworld Trading Company. However, it turns out they also make various productivity and personalisation apps for the PC, and their latest one will even turn your computer running Windows 11 into Windows XP — kinda.

Stardock’s new software tool is WindowBlinds 11, a programme that lets users customise the look and feel of their Windows 11 and Windows 10. It allows you to customise everything from the Start menu and taskbar to the window frames and you can even design and apply your own custom skin onto your system if you’re into that kinda thing. When Stardock showed off WindowBlinds 11 though, what really caught our attention was the Luna skin, which basically brings you back to 2003 with its Windows XP theme.

Don’t like the early noughties design, or maybe you’re just too young to remember Windows XP? Well then how about the Diamond theme on WindowBlinds 11 which gives it a more Windows Vista/Windows 7 look and feel, complete with the translucent Windows Aero taskbar and window frame?

There’s plenty of other features too, such as automatic dark mode, a marketplace browser for you to check out other community skins, adding widgets to the taskbar and improved high-DPI support on all skins. If you also can’t wait for Microsoft to fully release the new file explorer with tabs, WindowBlinds 11 will let you do that too.

WindowBlinds 11 is currently in beta, but you can already get it now for US$14.99 (RM69.41). It allows you to install it onto five different computers concurrently, and if you want to try it out first yourself, there’s also a 30-day free trial available. For more information on WindowBlinds 11, you can check out its product page on the Stardock website here. ― SoyaCincau