For the first time ever, there are no iPhones from a main new range that’s priced under RM4,000. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 ― The iPhone 14 series was officially announced during Apple’s Far Out Event, but what irked us was its price range in Malaysia. For the first time ever, there are no iPhones from a main new range that’s priced under RM4,000. But in the US, the price range remains the same for them as for the iPhone 13s.

The iPhone 14’s price will start at RM4,199 for a 128GB version, while the bigger iPhone 14 Plus which has a 6.7″ display will cost RM4,699 for the 128GB version. And the prices for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max cost RM5,299 and RM5,799, respectively. You can look through the full list of prices here.

Even the new iPhone SE, which is meant to be the affordable version of the iPhone, has had a price hike. The 64GB of the iPhone SE is priced at RM2,249 — an extra RM150.

Last year, the iPhone 13 launched at a lower price range — and you could get a new 128GB iPhone 13 for RM3,899. They even had the iPhone 13 mini for RM3,399 if you got the 128GB version. The 128GB of the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max were priced at RM4,899 and RM5,299, respectively.

Overall, prices for the new iPhone have gone up significantly by RM300 – RM700. The biggest price hike can be seen on the highest storage models. Last year, the 1TB version of the iPhone 13 Pro Max was launched for RM7,599 while the latest 1TB version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs RM8,299.

So, why are the prices so damn expensive?

It’s likely due to the weak ringgit (currently US$1 = RM4.50) — as it drops to its lowest level since the Asian Financial Crisis in 1998. It was a period of a financial crisis that gripped both East Asia and Southeast Asia, and the recovery period only happened a year later.

Malaysia’s inflation increased 3.4 per cent in June 2022. For 2021, the inflation rate was 2.1 per cent. Other manufacturers have also increased prices to maintain profit margins, like Gardenia’s price hike — which they attributed to “the global supply chain crisis and implementation of the minimum wage”.

Seeing as even the least expensive iPhone 14 costs an arm and a leg now, would Apple fans in Malaysia rethink purchasing a device from the new range? ― SoyaCincau