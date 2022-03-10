This version of Android is geared up for tablets and foldables

Google Android 12L is due to roll out in 2022. — Picture courtesy of Google

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 — Google has now outlined the basics of its new mobile operating system, Android 12L, designed for larger screens, i.e., tablets and folding phones. This new version is notably geared up to suit multitasking, that is, having two applications open on the same screen.

With Android 12L (where “L” is for “large”), Google’s thinking is to offer an operating system specially adapted to larger screens, in a similar initiative to Apple’s iPadOS, an iOS derivative dedicated to its tablets.

The aim of Android 12L is to make using these devices easier, and to take advantage of their screen size to improve the user experience. This version of Android has been optimized for multitasking, for example, to help boost productivity.

Some of the expected changes compared to the “classic” version of Android will include notifications displaying in a dedicated column on the right, without taking up the whole screen. Some actions can also be performed without having to exit an application, thanks to a two-column display system. Plus, the device control panel will appear to the side instead of in full-screen mode. This will allow users to change device settings without having to take their eyes off the application they already have open.

What’s also striking is the presence of a taskbar at the bottom of the screen, to easily switch from one application to another. Note that users will be able to simply drag and drop an application in this taskbar to switch to split-screen mode and enjoy two apps simultaneously.

Android 12L is due to roll out later this year, through updates for devices from Samsung, Lenovo and Microsoft. — ETX Studio