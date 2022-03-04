Your next smartphone could dynamically optimise 5G connections thanks to onboard AI

Qualcomm presents the Snapdragon X70, its new 5G modem loaded with artificial intelligence. ― Picture courtesy of Qualcomm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 ― The American manufacturer Qualcomm has unveiled its new 5G modem, the Snapdragon X70, for the first time boosted with artificial intelligence. The idea is to anticipate the quality of the received signal in order to provide users with the best possible connection. This will result in improved coverage, better speed and lower latency of the 5G connection.

This new embedded artificial intelligence technology is quite simply a world first. In fact, the modem will be able to anticipate the reception of the signal and optimize it thanks to a process of automatically learning about its environment. This will involve the position of the handset, as well as the state of the internet traffic, this information being “captured” by the phone's antenna. In terms of performance, Qualcomm expects to achieve speeds of up to 10 Gb/s thanks to this new form of intelligence.

This modem also promises greater energy efficiency, and is expected to consume up to 60 per cent less energy than current models, which could significantly improve the battery life of future generations of smartphones.

The first mobile devices with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X70 are expected to be available by the end of 2022. ― ETX Studio