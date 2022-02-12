What awaits us with Android 13

Google will extend its dynamic colour system in Android 13. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 12 — We're starting to get an idea of what Android 13 will be like. While the new update of Google's mobile operating system is not expected before next fall, a first pre-release has just been announced, intended for developers. On the program: more privacy and dynamic colours.

Google promises a more secure environment and more control for the user. In terms of security and privacy, Android 13 will, for example, be able to limit access to selected photos and videos rather than your entire gallery for installed apps. Android 13 is also expected to introduce new Wi-Fi permissions to limit location data sharing.

As for the dynamic colour system, which appeared in Android 12, it is set to be extended to all applications. This means that each application will be able to adopt a shade that matches the smartphone's wallpaper, if developers so wish.

Other new features regarding Android 13 will be presented later, notably at the Google I/O conference to be held in California in May. As happens every year, the new iteration of Android will be rolled out in the fall, first on Google Pixel and then on most other brands' smartphones. — ETX Studio