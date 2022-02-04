Now iPhone users can use the Google One VPN

The Google One VPN is offered free of charge to Google One members on Premium plans (2 TB and higher). ― Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 4 ― Long reserved for Android smartphone owners, Google's VPN service is finally available for iOS. In other words, iPhone owners can now enjoy the same services offered with a Premium subscription to the Google One Premium online storage service.

A VPN (virtual private network) keeps your online activity secure while hiding your IP address. This means protecting your identity and encrypting your connection to the internet, giving you privacy and anonymity online. For this purpose, Google uses its own secure servers, located all over the world.

The aim of VPN by Google One is to guarantee a secure internet connection. On Android, and now on iOS, this VPN is available to any Google One Premium subscriber (2 TB or more of storage space). These members can share their subscription, and therefore this VPN function, with up to five family members at no extra cost.

Google recently announced that it has added several features to its VPN, such as the ability to connect to the internet only when the VPN is activated, or to allow certain applications to use a standard connection rather than benefit from the VPN.

This VPN is one of the many advantages enjoyed by Google One members who subscribe to a plan with 2 TB or more of storage, costing US$9.99 per month or US$99.99 per year, and now in 18 countries, including the United States. ― ETX Studio