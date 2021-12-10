Tech and bling collide in Caviar's custom iPhone celebrating Elon Musk

Caviar is selling an iPhone 13 Pro ‘Electro’ model that pays tribute to Elon Musk. ― Picture courtesy of Caviar

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 10 ― For almost a decade now, the Russian brand Caviar has been offering luxury versions of smartphones and similar high-tech devices, adorned with gold and other precious materials. Its latest folly? An iPhone in homage to Elon Musk with an aluminium part originating from a real Tesla car, yours for US$5,600 (RM23,637).

Caviar offers a multitude of high-end models from Apple, Samsung and Huawei, decorated with gold and various precious stones. The result is not always of the best taste, but their exclusive nature appeals to people ready to spend several thousand, or even tens of thousands of euros on a cell phone.

Its latest innovation comes in the form of an iPhone with casing featuring a special piece of aluminium extracted from a Tesla Model 3, and paying tribute to the mighty Elon Musk with engravings featuring his portrait. This iPhone Electro, made in only 99 copies, is offered for sale for US$5,600. Note that fans of Elon Musk can even accompany their new iPhone with a desktop bust of the entrepreneur, all for the modest additional sum of US$2,700. Caviar's product range also includes busts of Steve Jobs and Jack Ma.

Caviar offers another original take on the iPhone 13 Pro featuring parts of the iPhone 2G, the very first smartphone launched by Apple. It integrates a fragment of an iPhone 2G motherboard placed in an apple-shaped capsule filled with resin. The handset's titanium body is engraved with a drawing representing the interior of the iPhone 2G. This model is only available in 19 pieces, each priced at US$5,700.

In addition to these eye-catching smartphones, the Caviar catalogue also includes watches, earphones, headphones and even a gold PlayStation 5 priced at US$352,770! ― ETX Studio