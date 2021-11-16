TikTok has added Disney voices for text to speech

Now the voices of characters from the Disney universe can narrate your TikTok content. — Shutterstock pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 16 — Prepare yourself to hear the voice of Chewbacca or Stitch on TikTok. For the anniversary of its Disney + streaming platform, Disney is giving users of the social network a special gift. From now on, voices of characters from the Disney universe will be able to narrate your TikTok videos! Meanwhile, Instagram is trying to catch up with its own voice innovations as the audio trend sweeps across the various platforms.

Disney+ shared the news on its Twitter account on its second anniversary, November 12: yells in Chewbacca New Text-to-Speech voices ft. some of your favourite characters are available now on @TikTok! TO unlock them, discover the mystery keywords. #DisneyPlusDay”

*yells in Chewbacca* 📣👂 New Text-to-Speech voices ft. some of your favorite characters are available now on @TikTok! To unlock them, discover the mystery keywords. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/mRwzLsmod3 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021

It’s good news for content creators who get the chance to play with new tools, but also for TikTok, which will surely benefit from an increase in its engagement rate. It was in December 2020 that the Chinese social network first unveiled this new feature to make the platform more accessible to people with disabilities. And the tool rapidly created new trends on the web.

While TikTok is enhancing the tool it launched nearly a year ago, Instagram is trailing behind its rival when it comes to this area. The social network, part of the Meta group, has just launched its text to speech function, almost a year after TikTok.

The new option will enable text in a Reel to be read with an artificial voice. The tool also allows you to modify your own voice through different options. With this addition, Instagram is encouraging users to make Reels directly on the app instead of reposting and sharing videos of their TikTok creations.

In the social media audio and video race, TikTok remains in the lead, followed by Instagram. In the face of the Chinese social network’s growing success, the American app launched its own short video content feature with the creation of Reels. Since then, even YouTube has also got on board the trend too with its Shorts tool. — ETX Studio