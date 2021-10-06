Netflix shuffle mode rolls out to Android mobile users

Netflix is now offering Android users a shuffle mode on their mobile app. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 6 — If you never know what to watch on Netflix, this feature might be useful. In fact, the streaming platform is now offering Android users a shuffle mode on their mobile app. So, if you’re out of inspiration, Netflix can take care of picking a new show to try.

Between Squid Game, the third season of Sex Education and the arrival of Seinfeld, Netflix subscribers have plenty to keep them busy. However, for the most indecisive users, Netflix now has a handy feature that’s highly convenient. Called “Play Something,” this shuffle-mode option launches a show or a movie on the platform that the user hasn’t yet seen.

Available now, “Play Something” is currently rolling out to subscribers using the Netflix app on Android smartphones. The function is also available on versions of the app accessed via TVs.

Apple users will have to wait a little longer to see this feature on their smartphones. Netflix has said that it plans to test the function on iOS in the coming months, without giving any specific dates.

The American giant first started testing the “Play Something” tool on its Android mobile application in May 2021.

The American giant is increasingly focusing on developing its mobile application. Recently, Netflix announced improvements to the download tool, allowing subscribers to watch a show even if the download is not yet complete. This function is available on Android and is in the pipeline for iOS. Audio has been brought to the fore too, with a podcast mode to disable video to keep only the sound.

iPhone users have, nevertheless, been able to test a new option specially designed for mobile with “Fast Laughs“ — not yet available on Android — allowing users to see a selection of funny clips from comedies in the Netflix catalogue. — ETX Studio