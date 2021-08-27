Twitter releases special Emoji for Malaysia’s Merdeka celebration

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has teamed up with Twitter to introduce a special Twitter emoji to celebrate Malaysia’s 64th Merdeka Day (August 31) and Malaysia Day (September 16). ― SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 ― National Day is just around the corner and Malaysians will be able to add something extra to their tweets starting this coming Tuesday. The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has teamed up with Twitter to introduce a special Twitter emoji to celebrate Malaysia’s 64th Merdeka Day (August 31) and Malaysia Day (September 16).

The special emoji will appear if you tweet with the following hashtags:

― #MalaysiaPrihatin

― #MalaysiaMerdeka

― #MenangBersama

― #HariMalaysia

Take note that it will display only between August 31 until September 16, 2021.

Unlike previous years, Malaysia will face a sombre celebration this year due to the current pandemic situation. Yesterday, Malaysia had a record high 24,599 new Covid-19 cases as well as a record-high 393 deaths reported in a single day. In August so far, a total of 6,817 deaths have been recorded which is an average of 238 deaths per day. While restrictions have been easing up, we all must stay vigilant by following the SOPs and avoid going out unless absolutely necessary.

With Covid-19 vaccination seen as a path towards returning back to normal, Malaysia has been making significant progress with its National Immunisation Programme. As of August 26, over 43 per cent of the total population or 60 per cent of adults nationwide have completed their vaccinations with two doses.

The Perikatan Nasional government had aimed to fully vaccinate 50 per cent of adults nationwide and at least 40 per cent of adults in every state by August 31, 2021. At the time of writing, all states except Sabah have fully vaccinated over 40 per cent of its adult population. Sabah currently has the lowest vaccination rate and only 35 per cent of its adult population has been fully vaccinated. ― SoyaCincau