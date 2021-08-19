Tinder extends identity verification to all users

In some countries, the dating platform already allows for verification of profile photos. ― AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 19 ― Tinder wants to put an end to anonymity on its platform... or almost. The dating application has unveiled a new feature that will soon be extended to all users worldwide. It will be possible to verify one's identity by presenting an official document at the user's request. It's a step forward for online security that still has its limits.

Anonymity can be a major problem on social networks. The problem is particularly faced by users of dating applications, who are often confronted with “catfish,” or people who use an identity other than their own online in order to fool others. To remedy this, Tinder has announced the extension of one of the features implemented since 2019 in Japan. It will now be possible to prove your identity by providing an official document. The application will implement this decision in the “coming quarters,” the official statement read.

Tinder said it is studying the best steps to take to implement its new identity verification option according to the legislation of different countries: “Tinder will consider expert recommendations, input from our members, the most appropriate documents in each country, as well as local laws and regulations, to determine how the feature will be rolled out.”

Optional

While the feature could help reduce the number of fake accounts on Tinder, it remains optional with exceptions “where required by law,” Tinder said. The platform promises to gather feedback on its product “to ensure a fair, inclusive and privacy-friendly approach to identity verification.”

In March 2021, Tinder announced another new feature for better security on its platform. Still in the testing stage for now, the dating app may allow for a background check of one's “match” to see if they've ever been arrested by the police.

“We know that one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are genuine and more control over who they interact with. And we hope that all our members around the world will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our identity verification process. We look forward to the day when as many people as possible are verified on Tinder,” said Rory Kozoll, Tinder's head of trust and security products.

Match Group, which owns Tinder, previously announced a US$100 million investment to develop more products, moderation and other technologies around security in 2021. ― ETX Studio