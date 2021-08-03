Telegram app update allows up to 1,000 viewers for group video calls

Telegram has made it clear that it isn’t stopping at 1,000 viewers for its group calls, as it is working to increase the video viewers limit until ‘all humans on Earth’ will be able to join one group call. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 ― Telegram’s latest update takes its video call feature to the next level, as group video calls can now support up to 1,000 video viewers. The group video call feature lets 30 participants broadcast videos from both their camera and screen for the purpose of online presentations, streaming games, or even live entertainment.

Audio-only listeners were previously able to tune in as well, with no limit placed on the listener count. This feature feels like a hybrid between Clubhouse, Instagram Live and a standard group video call.

Telegram has made it clear that it isn’t stopping at 1,000 viewers for its group calls, as it is working to increase the video viewers limit until “all humans on Earth” will be able to join one group call.

Aside from group video calls, there have also been updates to Telegram’s video messages, which are now available in higher resolution and can now be expanded within chats as well. Upon expanding them, users are able to pause, and fast forward or rewind the message.

Another video call update includes the ability for 1-to-1 calls to enable a screen sharing feature that also captures the sound from the broadcaster’s device. Simply tap the camera button and select your screen as the video source to share it.

Furthermore, videos now have playback speed options of 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x. When sharing YouTube videos, users were previously able to skip to a particular timestamp when typing out a caption or when replying to one. Now, users can share videos with timestamps after copying the link to a particular timestamp by pressing and holding on it.

Users can also set messages to self-destruct after a month, after previously only having the ability to have chats disappear after either a week or a day. There’s also a new Settings prompt that allows users to see if they remember their two-step verification password, in addition to a new password reset method that doesn’t require a recovery email address. You can check out the full list of new Telegram features on their blog. ― SoyaCincau