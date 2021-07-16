Celcom, Huawei deploys world’s first large-scale smart 8T8R network

To-date, Celcom has deployed several 8T8R sites in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak and Penang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) and Huawei Technologies Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Huawei) have deployed the world’s first large-scale commercial Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) Smart 8T8R network.

The move was made to address the rapid growth of data traffic and network congestions within prime cities in Malaysia, ensuring that Celcom’s 4G Network would provide customers with a seamless transition towards 5G when it is launched, the parties said in a joint statement today.

“The deployment of Huawei’s Smart 8T8R network technology increases Celcom’s existing 4T4R network capacity by close to 80 per cent, reducing network traffic congestions and delivering an enhanced user experience on Celcom’s widest 4G network,” they said.

FDD Smart 8T8R technology incorporates software-defined antennas and FDD dual-band remote radio units, as well as Huawei’s innovative algorithms to support on-demand upgrades such as software adjustments, resulting in maximised hardware potential to meet the rapid data growth and network capacity demands.

To-date, Celcom has deployed several 8T8R sites in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak and Penang.

“The upgraded 8T8R sites will also be supporting existing 4T4R sites within rural and urban areas, easing network traffic congestions and delivering a consistent network experience for all Celcom users,” they said, adding that Celcom would be upgrading more 4G sites with 8T8R technology nationwide.

Celcom chief operating officer (Technology) Afizulazha Abdullah said Celcom’s ongoing accelerated network investments are aligned with the government’s National Digital Infrastructure Plan (JENDELA) aspiration to achieve nationwide 4G coverage.

Huawei Malaysia vice-president Zac Chow said the deployment of Huawei’s Smart 8T8R network technology was an innovative solution that helps Celcom maximise its spectrum efficiency and enable a seamless experience for customers, while also paving the way for 5G when the time comes.

“As Malaysia moves further into the digital era and as its digital economy grows, it is our privilege to help ensure everyone is connected and that no one is left behind,” he added. — Bernama