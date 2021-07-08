Unifi pledges to migrate more of its copper broadband subscribers to fibre

Optical fibre cables for internet providers are seen running into a Enel Group server room in Perugia, Italy, June 23, 2017. — Reuters file pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Telekom Malaysia’s broadband service unit, unifi, has pledged to continue its momentum in the third and fourth quarters this year by migrating more of its copper broadband subscribers to fibre.

unifi head of consumer business segment Ahmad Nasri Mohamed said this is towards fulfilling its commitment to deliver 35 per cent of fibre connectivity to premises nationwide by the end of 2022 under the National Digital Infrastructure Plan’s (JENDELA) target for 2020-2022, which includes fiberising copper-based connections.

“Our fibre broadband ports are all over Malaysia and we are focusing on areas where we still have a lot of copper-based customers.

“Throughout 2021 alone, we have surpassed our Streamyx customers’ migration target and our ambition is to improve the quality of service by migrating customers as soon as possible to fibre (broadband),” he said in a virtual media briefing today.

Updating on its subscribers’ migration from Streamyx to unifi, he said as of the first quarter (Q1) of 2021, TM had migrated more than 60 per cent of its Streamyx customers who could be migrated to unifi.

He said TM surpassed its Q1 2021 JENDELA’s target by 141 per cent or 238,000 premises fiberised.

Earlier, TM also had also surpassed its 2020 JENDELA’s target by 138 per cent or 300,000 premises fiberised.

Meanwhile, TM chief commercial officer Anand Vijayan said during the pandemic, broadband traffic usage had gone up with heavy component usage from streaming on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Netflix.

“During the pandemic, everybody is stuck at home and of course, the overall traffic usage has gone up,” he said.

He said 53 per cent of Internet access were through mobile devices and only 30 per cent access it via notebook or desktop. — Bernama