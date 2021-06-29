Survey: Amazon stays atop fast-growing cloud computing market

Amazon held nearly 41 per cent of the market last year, down from 45 per cent in 2019 as its revenues grew 28 per cent, according to Gartner. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, June 29 — Amazon remained the dominant global cloud computing firm in 2020 as rivals including Microsoft, Alibaba and Google gained ground in the fast-growing market, a research firm said.

A Gartner survey released yesterday showed the so-called “infrastructure as a service” market grew 40.7 per cent last year to US$64.3 billion (RM267 billion).

Amazon held nearly 41 per cent of the market last year, down from 45 per cent in 2019 as its revenues grew 28 per cent, according to Gartner.

Microsoft — seen as a surging rival in the sector — saw revenue growth of nearly 60 per cent to capture almost 20 per cent of the market.

Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner, said the market is growing as more businesses rely on cloud-based solutions, with the trend accelerating during the pandemic.

Nag said the market was also helped by a growing trend of “data sovereignty” with organizations seeking to keep their data in their home countries.

Gartner said Microsoft in particular benefitted from the pandemic as organizations shifted to the cloud for “critical” workloads, such as healthcare, manufacturing and e-commerce.

China-based Alibaba also had robust growth to reach a 9.5 per cent market share while Google boosted its share to more than six per cent.

Huawei, a Chinese firm targeted by US sanctions, saw revenue growth of more than 200 per cent to capture a 4.2 per cent market share and the number five position, according to Gartner. — AFP