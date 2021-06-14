Microsoft will release the Xbox mini fridge, embracing the memes made by fans (VIDEO)

Microsoft will be selling the Xbox mini fridge this upcoming holiday season. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Embracing the jokes online comparing the Xbox X Series to a refrigerator, Microsoft will be selling the Xbox mini fridge this upcoming holiday season. The announcement was made at the end of their E3 showcase.

“Yes, this is really happening,” Xbox said in the trailer.

The Xbox Series X was announced in December of 2019. Internet users then noticed that the console looks a lot like a modern refrigerator, to which they began photoshopping the Xbox into images of home kitchens.

Make some room, because the official height of the #XboxSeriesX has been revealed... 👍 pic.twitter.com/mXNBPk7Rty — Console Deals (@consoledeals) December 13, 2019

In October 2020, Microsoft embraced the joke and made the fridge a reality to give away. The fridge was a 1:1 scale replica of the Xbox Series X, stood over 6 feet tall and weighed in at 400 pounds.

But in March of this year, when Twitter announced their ”Best of Tweets Brand Bracket“, Xbox and Skittles were facing off in the final stage of the contest. Xbox needed to convince their fans to vote for them in a Twitter poll.

That’s when Xbox Games Marketing general manager Aaron Greenberg promised to put real Xbox Series X mini fridges into production if Twitter users helped Xbox win the Brand Bracket. He also assured fans that it “wasn’t an April Fools joke” as he posted it a day after April Fools.

Ok...here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3Db — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼 ♂️💚U (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

Microsoft ended up winning by the skin of their teeth — out of 341,731 votes cast, 50.5 per cent were for Xbox and 49.5 per cent were for Skittles. And as promised, Microsoft moved forward to make the mini fridges.

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge has the Xbox logo in the corner, and has the Xbox-esque green on the inside. In their announcement, the fridge also stated that it was powered by the “Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture”, and it looks like it’s able to hold about 10 canned drinks.

The price of these Xbox mini fridges is still unknown, but it will be available by the end of this year. You can watch the full Xbox and Bethesda E3 event on YouTube. — SoyaCincau