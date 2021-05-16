This is probably the clearest look at the Huawei P50

High-resolution renders of the Huawei P50 were shared by @RODENT950 on Twitter. — Pix via soyacincau

MAY 16 — Despite restrictions from the US government, Huawei is still continutes to introduce new models for its flagship P-series. After several months of speculation, we have what appears to be the clearest look yet at the upcoming Huawei P50 series.

These high-resolution renders were shared by @RODENT950 on Twitter and it matches the earlier renders provided by serial leakster @Onleaks. It features two gigantic round camera bumps which contain several camera lenses. From the image, the upper bump gets a triple-camera array while the second bump gets a larger lens and an LED flash.

There’s also what appears to be a secondary LED flash or a colour sensor beside the camera bump. If you look closely, there’s still “LEICA” branding on the body which confirms that Huawei is still partnering with the German camera company. We are guessing that this could be the base P50 model and we expect Huawei to fit at least 5 cameras for its higher-end P50 Pro or P50 Pro+ models.

If you look at the edges, it still gets a physical power button and volume rocker, while the top still gets an infrared blaster. A speaker grill is also visible at the top which is likely to be used for stereo speakers.

So far there isn’t much info on the specs but it is likely to run on its current top-of-the-line 5nm Kirin 9000 chip with 5G. It has been speculated that the new Huawei P50 might feature a large 1″ Sony sensor.

Due to the lack of GMS, it isn’t clear if Huawei would release the P50 series outside of China. Even its latest Mate X2 foldable smartphone is currently offered only in mainland China. — soyacincau