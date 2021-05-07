World Password Day: How to choose a good password manager and why?

There are several criteria to consider when choosing a password manager for your online accounts. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7 ― World Password Day, yesterday, May 6, 2021, is the occasion for a reminder that the most secure solution to manage all your passwords is to use a dedicated manager. These programs allow you to generate and manage all your passwords over time, for a monthly subscription fee that usually depends on the number of passwords and devices concerned.

To simplify the management of your passwords, there are easy-to-use software solutions available on your cell phone and from any web browser on your computer. However, be aware that absolutely no online service is invulnerable and if one day your password manager becomes a victim of data theft, you will have to change all your previously saved passwords. Among the safest solutions on the market are Dashlane, 1Password and LastPass.

It's important to take several factors into account when choosing a password manager, starting with the quality of the data encryption, in order to protect it as much as possible from potential hackers. Then, make sure that the manager is able to automatically fill in all types of online forms with your logins and passwords. Finally, you need to check that this solution is compatible with your entire ecosystem to synchronise all your devices (iOS and/or Android on mobile, Windows or macOS).

If you decide not to use a password manager, remember that it is essential to change all your passwords regularly, never use the same one twice and always choose complex sequences of letters, numbers and special characters. It is also advisable to use double authentication when possible, especially for access to email and social networks.― ETX Studio