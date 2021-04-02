iOS 14.5: Apple’s latest beta update fixes battery calibration bug on iPhone 11 series

Apple says that the issues mainly pertain to calibration, rather than the actual battery health of the iPhone. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALALUMPUR, April 2 ― The beta release for iOS 14.5 is now available to developers, with two major updates included. These include some changes to Siri, and an update to Battery Health to recalibrate the maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability of the iPhone 11 series. The latter is particularly notable, with an existing bug causing iPhone 11 units to unexpectedly drain battery, with peak performance affected for certain users as well.

Apple says that the issues mainly pertain to calibration, rather than the actual battery health of the iPhone. The recalibration process will happen over the course of a number of regular charging cycles, and the whole calibration should be complete within a couple of weeks — although it might take longer for certain users. Once complete, your iPhone 11 should display its maximum battery capacity and peak performance capability accurately.

While the battery health reporting system is recalibrating, you will see a message in Settings > Battery > Battery Health. Recalibration of maximum capacity and peak performance capability happens during regular charge cycles, and this process might take a few weeks. The displayed maximum capacity percentage will not change during recalibration. Peak performance capability might be updated, but this might not be noticeable by most users. If a previous degraded battery message was displayed, this message will be removed after updating to iOS 14.5.

If you encounter trouble while recalibrating, or the process does not complete, you’ll get a message recommending a free battery replacement from Apple. This doesn’t mean that the battery is unsafe to use, although you should replace it at an authorised Apple retailer to regain full performance and capacity on your iPhone. Meanwhile, if your warranty period is nearly finished, a complimentary extension — but only for battery coverage — will be provided.

Meanwhile, iOS 14.5 developer beta also offers more Siri voice options for English language users, and there is now no longer a default voice. This means that when you set up a brand new iPhone, you won’t have the current female voice assistant for Siri — instead, you’ll be given the option to choose and set it up. There are two new Siri voices for in US English, with both using Apple’s Neural Text to Speech (Neural TTS) technology to offer a more natural-sounding voice. This already applies to all English voices for Siri, for some context.

“We’re excited to introduce two new Siri voices for English speakers and the option for Siri users to select the voice they want when they set up their device. This is a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.”

In any case, this should come as good news to iPhone 11 users. The official iOS 14.5 update is coming sometime later this year to the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max — among other iOS devices, of course. If you’re keen to find out more about how battery recalibration works, click here. ― SoyaCincau