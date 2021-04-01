Which apps are the least friendly when it comes to respecting user privacy?

Social networks are unsurprisingly among the applications that collect the most personal data. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 1 — Instagram is currently the mobile application collecting the most personal data from its users.

The social network has been found to share as much as 79 per cent of the personal data provided by the user, compared to 57 per cent for Facebook and 50 per cent for LinkedIn and Uber Eats.

While the collection of personal data — whether it be a name, address, e-mail or telephone number — was long an issue poorly understood or ignored by the public, it is now a source of concern for many internet users.

Facebook made headlines (once again) at the beginning of the year by revising WhatsApp’s terms of use, which favoured the exchange of personal information with the Facebook application.

At the same time, Apple has announced that it will introduce a warning message in the next version of iOS for each new download in the App Store.

This will warn users that they must accept that their personal data will be collected by the application they want to install.

Top 10 apps that share the most user data:

1. Instagram

2. Facebook

3. LinkedIn

4. Uber Eats

5. YouTube

6. eBay

7. TikTok

8. Reddit

9. Snapchat

10. Spotify

This study by statistics portal Statista is based solely on privacy data from the App Store (iOS), grouped into a total of 14 categories. — ETX Studio