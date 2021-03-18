Yoodo users in Malaysia face network disruption during scheduled system maintenance

Yoodo users are facing network issues since last night which affect mobile data connectivity. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — If you can’t get access to 4G on Yoodo, you’re not alone. It appears that Yoodo users are facing network issues since last night which affect mobile data connectivity.

According to Yoodo, they are aware of the problem and they are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. At 8.00am, they updated that their service is being restored in stages. At the time of writing, we still can’t connect to 4G in Kuala Lumpur. However, we could still receive calls when our line is connected to 3G.

Dear users, we are aware of the current service interruption affecting some customers. The tech team is working to resolve the issue ASAP. Our apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience. — Yoodo (@yoodoMY) March 17, 2021

Coincidently, Yoodo had sent an email notification on Monday informing users that they are conducting a planned system maintenance between 17 to 19 March 2021. It assured that the maintenance will not affect any of its services which include Data, Voice and SMS.

A quick check online reveals that several other users are unable to access the internet or make phone calls. Yoodo has yet to provide a definitive timeline on when the issue can be resolved.

This isn’t the first time Yoodo has experienced a major service interruption. In October, Yoodo had offered free 2GB of data when their service went down for 3 hours. Are you using Yoodo as well? Let us know if you’re affected. — SoyaCincau