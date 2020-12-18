Alexa now provides automatic and instant translations

Amazon now offers simultaneous translation of conversations into multiple languages via its smart assistant Alexa. — Picture courtesy of Amazon via AFP-Relaxnews

SEATTLE, Dec 18 — Amazon has launched a new instant translation feature for its smart assistant Alexa. The tool allows two people to converse with each other in different languages, with translations displayed live on the Echo Show smart speaker screen. The service is being launched in the United States at the end of this year.

Just like any other request, to start, all you have to do is tell Alexa to translate what’s coming next. Alexa is then able to automatically identify each spoken language and translate it onscreen for each speaker.

This feature, simply called “Live Translation”, actually combines several advanced technologies, such as Automatic Speech Recognition, the Amazon Translate translation service and Alexa’s text-to-speech solution. At the moment, it supports six languages in addition to English: German, Spanish, French, Hindi, Italian and Portuguese.

Simultaneous translation is a major challenge today.

Earlier this year, Google introduced a brand-new feature in its Translation mobile application that transcribes spoken words into translated, written text in real time. In addition, real-time translation is now available on all headsets equipped with Google Assistant. — AFP-Relaxnews