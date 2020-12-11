This mobile app lets users communicate with eye gestures only (VIDEO)

Look to Speak allows disabled users to exchange phrases and sentences with their eye gestures. — Picture courtesy of Google via AFP-Relaxnews

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Dec 11 — Google has introduced a new mobile application targeting handicapped users who suffer from speech and motor disabilities. “Look to Speak” allows them to select words and sentences that are spoken aloud by a digital voice, only using their eyes.

Look to Speak widens the means of communication available to physically impaired web users with a tool giving them the ability to exchange messages via their smartphone just using their eye movements. Eye movements allow users to select suggested words and expressions given the context. Thanks to artificial intelligence, mostly machine learning, the user experience is automatically enhanced with time.

A detailed user guide published by Google explains how to get set up. It details the way the users need to position the device as well as tips for eye gestures and gazing. For instance, “it is essential to look all the way to the left, right, and up so that the app can register a gaze as deliberate.” It is also necessary to hold a gaze and exaggerate eye movements. The preloaded generic sentences can also be tailored for more personal communication. When a phrase is selected, an automated voice system reads it out loud.

Look to Speak is a free application to download on Google Play (Android). With such apps, Google wants to give access to new technologies to people who have been excluded from them so far, to help them communicate more easily with others. — AFP-Relaxnews