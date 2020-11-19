Galaxy A42 5G: This is Samsung Malaysia’s cheapest 5G smartphone

Samsung’s Galaxy A42 5G runs on a Snapdragon processor and it has a bigger battery than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Samsung Malaysia has just released the Galaxy A42 5G and this is their first Galaxy A phone with 5G for our local market.

Apart from supporting the next generation high-speed connectivity, the device runs on a Snapdragon processor and it has a bigger battery than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G is now available on the official Samsung store on Shopee and it retails for RM1,599 in Malaysia. It is available in two colours — Prism Dot Grey and Prism Dot Black. According to its SIRIM listing, the device supports both 700MHz and 3500MHz 5G bands in Malaysia and it also comes with NFC.

Hardware specs

The Galaxy A42 features a 6.6″ Super AMOLED display which unfortunately, pushes a lower HD+ resolution of 1600×720 pixels. That’s quite a shame considering the lower spec Galaxy A31 comes with a higher Full HD+ resolution screen.

Under the hood, it runs on an 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. For Malaysia, the device is configured with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD up to 1TB extra.

In the camera department, the A42 5G gets a quad-camera setup that’s housed in a square camera bump. It consists of a 48MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5MP depth camera and a 5MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device gets a 20MP f/2.2 front shooter that sits on a tiny notch.

Keeping the lights on is a 5,000mAh battery which supports 15W adaptive fast charging via USB-C. Also retained is a 3.5mm headphone jack and it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. To learn more, you can check out the Galaxy A42 5G product page on Samsung Malaysia’s website. — SoyaCincau