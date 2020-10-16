Google launches new features to help locate nearest voting locations

Google said today it was introducing new features across its search engine, Maps and voice assistant to help voters in the United States find their nearest voting locations. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 16 — Alphabet Inc’s Google said today it was introducing new features across its search engine, Maps and voice assistant to help voters in the United States find their nearest voting locations.

Details on in-person voting or returning mail-in ballots can be found under searches with “early voting locations” or “ballot drop boxes near me,” Google said in a blog post, adding the data was pulled from a joint project between state election officials and non-partisan, non-profit civic group Democracy Works.

Google said its voice assistant would also share details on where to vote nearby, if prompted with the question, while Google Maps would provide directions and voting hours for the locations. — Reuters