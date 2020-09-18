The GoPro Hero 9 Black is now available in Malaysia! — Picture courtesy of GoPro via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The GoPro Hero 9 Black has just been launched, along with a couple of significant upgrades over its predecessor: 5K video recording, a front-facing display, and a new HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation feature. And, as it turns out, we have some good news for our Malaysian readers.

The GoPro Hero 9 Black is now available in Malaysia! While the official GoPro site lists the new action camera as “out of stock”, we’ve spotted an event announcement on GoPro Malaysia’s Facebook page — with full pricing details, as well as a couple of freebies for early bird buyers.

As such, the GoPro Hero 9 Black is now available for purchase at selected authorised retailers throughout Malaysia. However, GoPro’s subscription-based discount is not available here. Full details are as follows:

GoPro Hero 9 Black — RM2,099

Additionally, the first 400 customers will be able to redeem a Hero 9 Black rechargeable battery (supposedly improved by 30 per cent) for free, or have a chance at weekly prizes worth up to RM1,000.

Full details are as follows:

Purchase a GoPro Hero 9 Black from any of GoPro authorised dealers nationwide within 17th — 30th September 2020. Authorised retailers: https://funsportz.com.my/find-a-retailer/

Visit bit.ly/GoProMoreWowMY, sign in your Google account, fill up the form

Redeem your gift from GoPro concept store! (battery can be redeemed after 15th October)

*Submissions close on 30th September 2020 & limited to first 400 who registered only.

For a chance at weekly giveaways, share an unboxing video of your GoPro Hero 9 Black on your Instagram Story — remember to tag @gopromysg. Giveaways include a RM250 cash voucher, a Hero 9 Black Sleeve + Lanyard, a GoPro Cap, and a GoPro Seeker.

Winners will be announced on @gopromysg’s Instagram story every Monday at 11am (MYT). The contest period runs from the 21st of September 2020 till the 18th of October 2020. For the full post, click here.

Additionally, you can also pick up the Hero 9 Black via retailers on GoPro’s Shopee site, as well as retailers on Lazada. Do note that listings we’ve spotted in Malaysia have included a 64GB microSD card, instead of the 32GB card offered in the US

For a full recap of the GoPro Hero 9 Black, scroll down to the related reading section. To find out more about GoPro Malaysia’s announcement, click here. — SoyaCincau