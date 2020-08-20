This small 200W GaN charger can charge two MacBook Pro 16 at full speed

ChargeAsap new Omega GaN USB-C charger. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — ChargeAsap has introduced two new Omega GaN USB-C chargers that can provide 100W fast charging without the bulk. These compact accessories are available for backing via Kickstarter and both are said to be the world’s smallest 200W and 100W GaN chargers.

200W Omega Charger

The 200W Omega Charger comes with 2x USB-C and 2x USB-A ports that provide a total maximum output of 200W. Weighing 220g with dimensions of 88mm x 55mm x 42mm, the charger is said to be up to 66 per cent smaller than traditional chargers.

The 200W Omega Charger comes with 2x USB-C and 2x USB-A ports. — SoyaCincau pic

The USB-C ports support Power Delivery 3.0 while the USB-A ports support Quick Charge 3.0, Samsung’s Adaptive Fast Charging, Oppo’s VOOC charging, OnePlus Dash Charge as well as Huawei’s SuperCharge and Fast Charge protocols.

With the two USB-C ports that can push 100W simultaneously, the adapter can charge two MacBook Pro 16″ at full speed. Meanwhile, the USB-A ports can push up to 22.5W output (5V/4.5A). The 200W Omega uses Navitas GaNFast NV6127 Power ICs and it utilises Graphene Membrane with Nano Heat Sink to keep things cool.

Compared to other high-power GaN chargers, the 200W Omega boasts not only higher output but also greater support for more charging protocols. Another unique design feature is its two-way foldable prongs which can be adjusted at 90-degree or 180-degree angle.

The Omega charger only comes with a US-style plug. However, it comes included with three detachable plug converters so that you can use it with Australia, Europe and UK sockets.

100W Omega Charger

If you’re looking for something more compact, ChargeAsap also has a 100W Omega charger that features 2x USB-C and 1x USB-A ports. It’s almost half the weight at 120g and has a smaller dimensions of 60mm x 55mm 26mm.

ChargeAsap's more compact 100W Omega charger. — SoyaCincau pic

The USB-C ports can push up to a maximum output of 100W combined. This means you can use a single USB-C port to get 100W output, or get a maximum of 65W for one USB-C port and 30W for the other port at the same time. Meanwhile, the USB-A port maxes out at 22.5W (5V/4.5A).

Similar to the 200W version, the 100W Omega GaN charger supports a variety of charging standards including USB Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3.0, Adaptive Fast Charger, Huawei SuperCharge and Oppo VOOC Flash charging. The charger also has a built-in US plug but you’ll also receive three plug converters for worldwide compatibility.

Pricing and availability

The 200W Omega retails for US$149 (about RM621) while the 100W version is going for US$99 (about RM413). If you back the product now via Kickstarter, you can save up to 55 per cent off.

With the Super Early Bird option, the 200W charger can be yours for US$75 (about RM313) while 100W unit is going for US$45 (about RM188). If you want to buy both, you can get the 200W + 100W Super Early Bird combo for US$120 (about RM500).

Take note that there’s a shipping fee of US$10 (about RM42) to Malaysia. The Omega chargers are expected to ship by January 2021. At the time of writing, the Omega chargers have garnered a total of US$543,718 (over RM2.2 million) and have exceeded its initial goal by over 54x.

For more info, you can check out the Kickstarter page. — SoyaCincau