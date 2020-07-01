Telcos extend free daily 1GB Internet data to 24 hours

File picture shows people using their mobile phones at a university in Semenyih, outside Kuala Lumpur, November 3, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Telecommunications companies (telcos), comprising Celcom Axiata Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Maxis Bhd, U Mobile Sdn Bhd, and Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) are now enhancing connectivity support for the rakyat’s work and learning needs by extending the access to the free daily one gigabyte (1GB) Productivity Internet offer to 24 hours.

Previously, the access to the free daily 1GB Internet was available from 8 am and 6 pm.

In a joint statement, the operators said this would be effective from today until Dec 31, 2020, or customers can refer to their respective service providers for effective start dates.

“All active postpaid and prepaid customers of the operators will be able to enjoy the daily 1GB of free Internet for learning and productivity tools, as well as for most browsing needs, except for social media, video streaming, gaming and music streaming,” according to the statement.

It said the free daily 1GB Internet provided is over and above the customers’ monthly data allocation from their existing plans, meaning customers could redeem up to 30GB data per month for free.

“Customers are advised to refer to their respective operators for more information on how to redeem the daily free Internet offers and the list of services included,” it said.

The joint industry initiative of the free daily 1GB Internet is part of the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (ERP) as announced earlier by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“In addition to the free daily free 1GB Internet, the operators will continue to offer free and unlimited access to a range of information-related apps and services to ensure Malaysians stay updated on the latest credible news on COVID-19,” the statement said.

The list includes MySejahtera and MyTrace apps and important health websites and hotlines such as the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre, Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation websites and more.

“In support of Malaysian consumers and businesses, the operators have also communicated a range of affordable prepaid and postpaid offerings over the last few months,” it said, adding that customers are encouraged to explore these plans with their respective service providers. — Bernama