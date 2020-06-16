Google's internship programme goes virtual this summer

Google's summer internship programme will be virtual this year. ― Picture courtesy of Google via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16 ― Instead of Google cancelling its summer internships in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the programme is going virtual.

Google has announced ― much to the relief of its future interns ― that rather than being cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic, the tech firm's 2020 summer internship programme will be virtual.

While this is the first time that the company has done this, Google promises that despite this, “what it means to be an intern at Google hasn't changed ― we want our interns to have fun and make an impact on products that people use every day.”

According to the company, technical positions will be focused on open source projects, so that users across the world can collaborate on the same code at the same time. Google is no stranger to open source, as over the past 20 years, the company has released thousands of open source projects with approximately 2,600 still being active.

Complementing these projects will be “actual” projects for interns to work on. Thanks to Googlers who were willing to facilitate interns and manage their projects, about 1,000 potential projects for interns were created, including those designed to contribute to the company's Covid-19 response efforts.

Right now, about 1,000 Google interns are working on open source projects with many more joining them this summer. ― AFP-Relaxnews