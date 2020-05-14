Samsung Malaysia Electronics rolls out new television line-up

File picture shows Samsung’s ‘The Wall’ giant 146-inch TV. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Samsung Malaysia Electronics has launched its “Raya Bergaya, Ceria Bersama” promotion to introduce its latest 2020 television (TV) range to the Malaysian market by giving out complimentary gifts worth more than RM7,000, starting from now till June 30, 2020.

Head of Consumer Electronics, Jimmy Tan said the new line-up were the 2020 QLED, The Sero, The Frame, and The Serif.

“These TVs are now available in the Malaysian market and with that we are celebrating the arrival of the new TVs with an irresistible Raya Bergaya, Ceria Bersama promo – just for Malaysians to bask in this year’s festivities a little bit more!” he said in a statement today.

The 2020 QLED TV is equipped with Samsung’s most complete TV technologies ever, powered by its state-of-the-art Quantum Processor.

Sound innovation has been further redefined in the 2020 QLED TV — with its new Object Tracking Sound+ in QLED 8K TVs, sound travels more dynamically than ever as it follows an object’s movement around the screen.

The Sero — which means vertical in Korean, has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations.

Just like a smartphone or a tablet, it is able to seamlessly connect with and display the content of a user’s mobile device, created specially to cater to the trends and lifestyles of today.

The Serif is an aesthetic-focused TV in collaboration with the Paris-based design brothers, Ronan & Erwan Bourollec, while The Frame was conceptualized as the home device perfect for art lovers, taking the form of a luxurious art frame.

When it is turned off, the screen can display anything from curated art collections to photography. — Bernama