2020 Stimulus: Get Cashback when you reload Xpax via Celcom Life app

Celcom is now offering cashback to its subscribers in support of consumer welfare. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — In line with the recently announced Economic Stimulus Package, Celcom is now offering cashback to its subscribers in support of consumer welfare. Starting tomorrow, Xpax customers can enjoy 10% cashback when they perform a reload of at least RM10.

Xpax customers will first need to link their Boost eWallet to their Celcom Life App. — SoyaCincau pic

To enjoy this cashback, Xpax customers will first need to link their Boost eWallet to their Celcom Life App as shown above. You can choose either to purchase Xpax reload or internet reloads at RM10 and above. The 10% cashback will be credited to your Boost eWallet up to a maximum of RM20 per NRIC or passport per month. This cashback promo is available from 28th February until 30th June 2020.

For postpaid, Celcom is also offering cashback for Boost eWallet on its new Celcom Mega postpaid plans when you trade-in unused data at the end of each billing cycle. You can get RM5 in your Boost eWallet for every 10GB of unused data. This trade-in offer is also available until 30th June 2020.

To stretch your ringgit further, Celcom is also offering its postpaid customers a one-time RM50 credit rebate per account when they opt for its auto-billing service. On top of that, postpaid customers can save up to RM10/month on printed bill charges when they switch to digital bill format.

According to CEO Idham Nawawi, Celcom is proud to be the first telco in Malaysia to enable cashback as an effort to financially aid its customers and to reduce the cost of living. He added that Celcom is also conscious about the current COVID-19 outbreak which has impacted the livelihood and the nation’s economy. — SoyaCincau