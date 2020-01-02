RFID on PLUS open toll plazas: Everything you need to know

TNG RFID payment system is currently supported at 10 open-system toll plazas. — SoyaCincau image

PETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — As announced previously, PLUS Expressway has implemented its first phase of TNG RFID payment system yesterday. At the moment, it is currently supported at 10 open-system toll plazas which include Tanjung Kupang on the Malaysia-Singapore second link and Jitra Toll Plaza in Kedah.

Where are the 10 open-system toll plazas?

Do note that it isn’t available at all toll plazas on the North-South Expressway just yet and it is currently implemented at the following open-system toll plazas:

Kempas (NSE)

Perling (Linkedua)

Lima Kedai (Linkedua)

Tanjung Kupang (Linkedua)

Mambau (SPDH)

Lukut (SPDH)

Jambatan Pulau Pinang

Lunas (BKE)

Kubang Semang (BKE)

Jitra (NSE)

Open-system vs closed-system toll plazas

Open-system toll plazas will charge tolls based on a fixed rate according to vehicle type. This is implemented on most highways in the Klang Valley and you’ll pay for toll when you pass through a specific stretch on the highway.

For closed-system toll plazas, the toll charges are calculated based on your entry and exit points. This is commonly found on long-distance intercity highways and you will only be charged when you exit the highway.

Full RFID support at closed-system toll plazas on April 1, 2020

The remaining 83 closed-system toll plazas on PLUS will support TNG RFID on April 1, 2020. If you’re not a TNG RFID user, you can still use your existing physical Touch ‘n Go card or SmartTAG. All users are advised to maintain sufficient balance on their cards at all times for a smoother drive. Do note that Touch ‘n Go PayDirect is not supported at the moment and it is expected to be implemented in mid-2020.

There are currently more than 11,000 Touch ‘n Go reload centres throughout the country and you can navigate to your nearest zero-fee reload zone via Waze. Alternatively, you can find the list of reload zones that offer no reload charges here.

More payment options coming soon

If you don’t want to use an eWallet, more payment methods will be supported soon. Both PLUS and CIMB Group (parent company of Touch ‘n Go) have jointly announced an Open Payment system where users can choose to link their RFID tags to bank accounts, credit cards and debit cards. More details are expected to be announced later. — SoyaCincau