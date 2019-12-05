‘Monopoly’ makes a play for iOS, Android success

Marmalade Games has been building an app store empire through ‘The Game of Life’, ‘Clue’, and ‘Battleship’. — Picture courtesy of Marmalade Games/Hasbro via AFP

NEW YORK, Dec 5 — After a new version of Hasbro’s The Game of Life was named one of the App Store’s most-downloaded apps of 2019, the same studio’s overhaul of board game classic Monopoly is made available for Android and iOS devices, just in time for end-of-year meetups.

Featuring modes for solo play, online multiplayer, and four-player pass-the-phone sessions, Marmalade Game Studio’s edition of Monopoly has debuted on the Apple App Store and Android’s Google Play Store.

The paid app also offers a number of house rule variations to choose from and a quick mode in exchange for its US$3.99 (RM16.65) purchase price.

OUT NOW - #Monopoly is now available on mobile and tablets! Make your way around the board, buy properties, collect rent and build hotels! Download it here ▶️ iOS: https://t.co/D5BVlBJiLW Android: https://t.co/oYfdIgnMm2 pic.twitter.com/koRv3gVWfC — Marmalade Games (@MarmaladeGames) December 4, 2019

Online multiplayer can be configured as invitation only or public for the Monopoly playerbase at large, while Quick Mode shortens jail time, speeds up hotel builds, and calls time after the first bankruptcy is declared.

Over and above the initial US$3.99, Marmalade has set up a number of extras for those who want more cosmetic accessories and are willing to part with several times more than that first payment: A US$6.99 Snowdrop Valley theme pack, US$4.99 Snowdrop Valley board, plus Reindeer, Snowman, Snowmobile and Tree tokens for US$1.99 apiece, wrapping it up in a US$29.99 Season Pass. — AFP-Relaxnews