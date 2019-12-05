Get Astro and unlimited Maxis fibre broadband for RM99/month

For RM99/month, you can enjoy Astro family pack and 30Mbps Maxis Fibre broadband that offer unlimited data quota. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Astro in partnership with Maxis is now offering an entertainment bundle offer for a limited time where you can get Pay-TV content and fibre broadband from RM99/month. According to Astro, you can save as much as RM30/month compared to the standard Astro + Maxis broadband subscription offering.

For RM99/month, you can enjoy Astro family pack and 30Mbps Maxis Fibre broadband that offer unlimited data quota. The Astro family pack originally costs RM39.95/month and it comes with 40 channels.

If you need more content options, you can upgrade to the 30Mbps + Starter pack combo that offers over 60 channels for RM119/month. For the ultimate experience, you can get 100Mbps fibre broadband + Astro Super Pack for RM250/month. This combo comes with a free upgrade to the latest 4K Ultra Box.

Here’s the full list of Astro + Broadband options available:

30Mbps + Family Pack – RM99

30Mbps + Starter Pack – RM119

100Mbps + Starter Pack – RM159

100Mbps + Super Pack – RM250 (FREE Upgrade to Ultra Box)

Astro customers can also stream content onto four different devices via Astro GO. The app also provides access to over 15,000 hours of Video on Demand content.

The subscription price is fixed throughout the 24-month contract period and Astro may contact customers to recontract for a similar or better deal before the end of the contract. In addition, customers can also enjoy an additional RM5 rebate if they opt for auto-debit payment via credit or debit card.

For you’re currently a Maxis fibre broadband customer, you may switch to this Astro + Broadband bundle but you’ll need to sign a fresh 24-months contract. Although this Astro bundle is tied with a fibre broadband connection, the pay-TV content is still delivered through satellite by default. However, Astro via IPTV is also available at selected high-rise buildings.

If you’re interested, you can fill up their form and an Astro representative will contact you within two working days. — SoyaCincau