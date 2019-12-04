Creative design, editing apps make up Apple’s top apps of 2019

Apple has announced the App Store's best apps and games of 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Dec 4 — On Monday, Apple announced the App Store’s best apps and games of 2019.

Every year, Apple names the App Store’s best apps, best games, and most powerful app trends that “drove app culture” over the year. For the first time, however, Apple held a special event for this year’s announcement instead of simply publishing the results in a release. 2019’s winners were revealed by the company on Monday and are said to “reflect [Apple’s] global desire for connection, creativity and fun.”

2019 has proven to be a year for the digital creatives. Among the most downloaded applications are a slew of customizable digital notebooks like Roblox and Notability as well as photo, video, and art editing apps like LumaFusion and Affinity Designer.

Both the best app for iPhone and iPad are creative tools; the winner for iPhone, Spectre Camera, helps users take long-exposure shots while Flow by Moleskine for iPad is a comprehensive drawing app that gives users the digital tools to create sketches, make cartoons and take vibrant notes.

The results are as follows:

Best Apps of 2019

iPhone App of the Year: Spectre Camera (Lux Optics)

iPad App of the Year: Flow by Moleskine (Moleskine)

Mac App of the Year: Affinity Publisher (Serif Labs)

Apple TV App of the Year: The Explorers (The Explorers Network)

App Trend of 2019: Storytelling Simplified

Best Games of 2019

iPhone Game of the Year: “Sky: Children of the Light” (thatgamecompany)

iPad Game of the Year: “Hyper Light Drifter” (Abylight S.L.)

Mac Game of the Year: “GRIS” (Devolver / Nomada Studio)

Apple TV Game of the Year: “Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap” (DotEmu)

Game Trend of 2019: Blockbusters Reimagined

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: “Sayonara Wild Hearts” (Simogo)

In additional to these special categories, Apple also announced the most downloaded free and paid apps for iPhone and iPad. While YouTube was the top free app for both iPhone and iPad, Facetune was the top paid app for iPhone whereas Procreate was the top paid app for iPad. In terms of games, “Minecraft” was the most popularly downloaded paid game for iPhone and iPad, but the most popular free game for iPhone was “Mario Kart Tour” and for iPad it was “Roblox.” — AFP-Relaxnews