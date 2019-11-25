Lenovo ThinkBook and ThinkCentre Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and 15 are now available at select local retailers, including Lenovo exclusive stores nationwide. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — As part of its “Smarter Technology For All” campaign, Lenovo has introduced two new laptops for Malaysia: the ThinkBook 14 and the ThinkBook 15. Targeted towards SMEs who want an affordable portable option, while still maintaining the quality usually associated with a “Think” device, the new laptops are being launched alongside the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano and ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT.

In addition to that, a new partnership between co-working space, Common Ground and Lenovo will see pay-per-use device rentals available for members.

Pricing and availability

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 and 15 are now available at select local retailers, including Lenovo exclusive stores nationwide. Pricing is as follows:

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 – RM3,439 (Recommended starting RRP)

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 – RM4,299 (Recommended starting RRP)

Meanwhile, the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano and Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT are now available for order through the Lenovo Malaysia Sales Team (contact them at [email protected]). We don’t have exact pricing for the ThinkCentre models, but Lenovo says that prices start at over RM2,000 for the lowest configuration with a 256GB SSD and an 8th Gen Intel Core i3.

Specs

Having been globally launched in September during the IFA 2019, the ThinkBook offers some of the features that the ThinkPad series has — in a more consumer-friendly package.

This includes an optional fingerprint scanner that unlocks the laptop “like a phone”, even when the laptop is asleep. Both models feature 10th Gen Intel Core processors, along with PCIe SSD storage and DDR4 memory configurations.

Part of the appeal for the ThinkBook is ThinkShield authentication and security, along with Lenovo Vantage. You also get a Kensington Lock for the 15″ version of the ThinkBook.

Connectivity-wise, you’re looking at Wi-Fi 6 support, along with USB-C and USB-A ports, along with a RJ-45 network card. All of that is packed within an anodised aluminium cover with a metallic finish — which Lenovo says is a modern finish designed for the new generation of professionals.

Meanwhile, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano is the world’s smallest commercial desktop, according to Lenovo. It’s one-third of the size of the ThinkCentre Tiny, and weighs in at 505g.

For better space-saving, the device can be mounted behind the monitor, under the table, or anywhere with a VESA mount. You get up to 8th Gen Intel Core vPro i7 processors and SSD storage, along with two M.2 SSD slots and the capacity for up to 16GB DDR4 of memory. Interestingly, the ThinkCentre is powered by USB-C, which means that it can be powered by a compatible monitor.

As for the ThinkCentre M90n-1 Nano IoT, Lenovo says that engineering has been done to ensure that the device can handle harsh operating temperatures, with “military-standard-tested” reliability. Thanks to a heat sink on top of the device, it has a broader thermal range and can withstand from 0–50 degrees (Celsius).

To find out more, head over to Lenovo Malaysia's official website.